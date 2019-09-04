{{featured_button_text}}

GLENS FALLS — Marilyn Marie Doyle, 89, of Glens Falls, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church, 62 Warren St., Glens Falls.

Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Fort Edward in the Doyle Family Plot.

Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to St. Mary's/St. Alphonsus' Regional Catholic Church. Arrangements are in the care of Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.

