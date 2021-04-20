 Skip to main content
Marie E. Hughes
A graveside ceremony for Marie E. Hughes, who passed away on January 23, 2021, will take place on Friday, April 23, at 1 p.m. at Glens Falls Cemetery, with the Rev. Ken Applegate officiating.

