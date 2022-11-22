 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Maria "Mimi" Roessler

BOLTON LANDING — Maria "Mimi" Roessler, 89, passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022.

A memorial Mass will be celebrated Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. in the Blessed Sacrament Church in Bolton Landing.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette Street, Queensbury, NY 12804 or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.

