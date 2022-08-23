 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marguerite G. Irving

A Mass of Christian Burial for Marguerite G. “Peggy” Irving who passed away on August 18, 2022 will be held 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at Our Lady of the Annunciation Church, Aviation Rd., Queensbury.

Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery. There are no calling hours scheduled.

Arrangements under the direction of the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, Queensbury.

