Marguerite A. “Peggy” LaFarr

HUDSON FALLS — Marguerite A. “Peggy” LaFarr, 86, passed away on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at the Fort Hudson Nursing Home.

Friends may call from noon-2 p.m. on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. For online condolences and to view Marguerite’s Book of Memories, please visit kilmerfunerahome.com.

Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

