Margaret (Peggy) Donohue

Margaret (Peggy) Donohue

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — After a long and wonderful life, Margaret (Peggy) Donohue passed away on May 26, 2022. Funeral mass will be celebrated on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at 11 a.m. at St. Michael’s the Archangel Church, 80 Saratoga Ave. in South Glens Falls, NY with the Rev. Tony Childs, Pastor, officiating. Calling hours will be from 9 a.m.–11 a.m. in the vestibule of church. Arrangements are under the direction of Regan and Denny Funeral Home, South Glens Falls, NY.

