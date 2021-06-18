Margaret "Peggy" Ann Rose

FORT EDWARD — Margaret "Peggy" Ann Rose, 78, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, after a long illness.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, June 18, 2021, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803. To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

A funeral service will be conducted following the calling hours at 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will follow the funeral service at Southside Cemetery in South Glens Falls.