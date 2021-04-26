 Skip to main content
Margaret Hunt
SOUTH GLENS FALLS — The burial for Margaret Hunt, who passed away on January 31, 2021, will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., on April 28, 2021, at Union Cemetery in the Town of Fort Edward. Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street, Hudson Falls.

