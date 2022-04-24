 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Margaret French

Margaret French

GLENS FALLS — Margaret French, 59, passed away on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 29, 2022 at St. Michael the Archangel Church, 80 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls, NY.

Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, South Glens Falls, NY.

Arrangements are under the care of Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, Queensbury, NY.

