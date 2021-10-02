 Skip to main content
Margaret Elizabeth "Peg" Carpenter
Margaret Elizabeth "Peg" Carpenter

Margaret Elizabeth “Peg” Carpenter

QUEENSBURY — Margaret Elizabeth “Peg” Carpenter, 78, of Ballston Spa, formerly of Queensbury, passed away Thursday, September 9, 2021, at Sun Haven Manor, Ballston Spa after a long illness.

The family suggests a memorial contribution in Peg’s name to an animal rescue organization or to a charity of one’s choice.

Graveside ceremony will be on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Cemetery in South Glens Falls with the Rev. Joseph Busch, officiating.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.

