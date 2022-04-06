 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Margaret C. Schenk

NORTH RIVER — A graveside service for the late Margaret C. Schenk who passed away on March 5, 2022 will be conducted at 11 a.m., Friday, April 8, 2022 in Hack Cemetery, Goodman Road, Johnsburg, NY.

