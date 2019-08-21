{{featured_button_text}}

HUDSON FALLS — Margaret A. Lewry-Mahoney, 93, of Hudson Falls, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. A calling hour will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at Our Lady of the Annunciation Church, 448 Aviation Road, Queensbury, with a memorial Mass to immediately follow at 10 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow in St. Alphonsus Cemetery, Queensbury. Arrangements are under the care of Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, Queensbury.

