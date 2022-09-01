 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Magdalena "Dena" Stephenson

Magdalena “Dena” Stephenson

QUEENSBURY — Magdalena “Dena” Stephenson, 93, passed away Monday, August 29, 2022.

Calling hours will take place Thursday, September 1, 2022, from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A Celebration of Life will immediately follow at 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

A graveside ceremony will be private to the family in Blue Mountain Lake Cemetery in Blue Mountain Lake, NY.

