Magdalena C. Donovan
FORT EDWARD — Magdalena C. Donovan, “Magda,” 97, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 8, 2022.
Friends may call on Wednesday, February 16 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 62 Warren Street, Glens Falls. Mass will be livestreamed on their Facebook or webpage.
Burial will be in the spring at St. Mary’s Cemetery in South Glens Falls.
Masks will be required at visitation and the funeral Mass.
Donations can be made in Magda’s memory to St. Mary’s–St. Alphonsus Regional Catholic School or St. Mary’s Church.
