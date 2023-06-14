Lynn S. Lewis

GLENS FALLS — Lynn "Junior" S. Lewis, 77, passed away Wednesday, June 7, 2023, after a brief illness.

A funeral service will take place Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Laura Mitchell, officiating.

A graveside ceremony with military honors will follow at Pine View Cemetery.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.