NORTH CREEK — Friends of Lucretia Jane Klippel may call on Jane’s family from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at the North Creek Baptist Church, 93 Main St., North Creek.

A memorial service to celebrate her life will immediately follow the visitation at 12:30 p.m. at the church.

