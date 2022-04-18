Lucille E. DeZalia
NORTH HUDSON — Lucille E. DeZalia, 92, of North Hudson, NY passed away peacefully at the Glens Falls Hospital, Glens Falls, NY, on April 8, 2022.
Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 noon on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 1114 Us Route 9, Schroon Lake, NY 12870.
A funeral mass will follow the visitation at 12:00 noon on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Our Lady of Lourdes Church.
Arrangements are under the care of the Edward L. Kelly Funeral Home, Schroon Lake, NY. To offer on line condolences please visit www.edwardlkellyfuneralhome.com.
