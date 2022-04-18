 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lucille E. DeZalia

  • 0

Lucille E. DeZalia

NORTH HUDSON — Lucille E. DeZalia, 92, of North Hudson, NY passed away peacefully at the Glens Falls Hospital, Glens Falls, NY, on April 8, 2022.

Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 noon on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 1114 Us Route 9, Schroon Lake, NY 12870.

A funeral mass will follow the visitation at 12:00 noon on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Our Lady of Lourdes Church.

Arrangements are under the care of the Edward L. Kelly Funeral Home, Schroon Lake, NY. To offer on line condolences please visit www.edwardlkellyfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Sunrise on Easter Sunday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News