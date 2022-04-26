 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Loved J. “HAP” Reed

CHESTERTOWN — Loved J. “HAP” Reed, 86, who died March 5, 2022. Interment with military honors will be 12:00 p.m., Saturday, April 30, 2022 at Chester Rural Cemetery, State Rte. 9, Chestertown, NY 12817.

Arrangements are entrusted to Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc., 9 Pine St., Chestertown, NY 12817.

