Louis Samuel Anthony Pellino, Sr.
GLENS FALLS — Louis Samuel Anthony Pellino, Sr., of Lawrence St., passed away peacefully on Friday, July 16, 2021, with his three sons by his side at the age of 88.

Burial will take place on Monday, August 2, 2021 at 11 a.m. at St Joseph's Cemetery in Fort Edward.

Condolences to the family may be mailed to Baker Funeral Home or sent through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.

