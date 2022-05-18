 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Louis F. "Pop" Stephan

  • 0

GREENWICH/QUEENS — Graveside services for Louis F. "Pop" Stephan, 86, who passed away on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, will be conducted at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at the Greenwich Cemetery, Greenwich, NY.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main Street, Argyle, NY 12809.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

One week's worth of mental health days will increase productivity at work, according to study

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News