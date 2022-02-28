 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Louis F. "Pop" Stephan

Louis F. "Pop" Stephan

GREENWICH/QUEENS — Louis F. “Pop” Stephan, 86, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, February 22, 2022.

Calling hours will be at 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Monday, February 28, 2022, at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main Street, Argyle, NY 12809.

Services will begin at 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home, with Pastor Bill Harrington from Assembly of God officiating.

Burial will be conducted in the spring at Greenwich Cemetery in Greenwich, NY.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main Street, Argyle, NY 12809.

