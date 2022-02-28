Louis F. “Pop” Stephan
GREENWICH/QUEENS — Louis F. “Pop” Stephan, 86, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, February 22, 2022.
Calling hours will be at 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Monday, February 28, 2022, at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main Street, Argyle, NY 12809.
Services will begin at 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home, with Pastor Bill Harrington from Assembly of God officiating.
Burial will be conducted in the spring at Greenwich Cemetery in Greenwich, NY.
Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main Street, Argyle, NY 12809.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.