Lottie Marie Flewelling

QUEENSBURY — Lottie Marie Flewelling, 95, passed away Friday, June 10, 2022.

A graveside ceremony will be held Friday, June 17, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Pine View Cemetery.

The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to High Peaks Hospice.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.

