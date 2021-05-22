 Skip to main content
Lorrie Jane "Ma" Rivers
Lorrie Jane "Ma" Rivers

HUDSON FALLS – Graveside services for Lorrie Jane “Ma” Rivers, who passed away on Saturday, January 30, 2021, will be at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at Southside Cemetery in South Glens Falls. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

