Loretta Stoddard

ARGYLE and SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Graveside services for Loretta Stoddard, who passed away on Feb. 26, 2019, will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 29 at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Argyle.

Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle.

Celebrate
the life of: Loretta Stoddard
