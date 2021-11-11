Loretta R. Landry

GLENS FALLS — Loretta R. Landry passed away peacefully at the age of 97 on Sunday, November 7, 2021, at her home with her family by her side.

Friends are invited to join the family for a funeral Mass Friday, November 12, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Church in Glens Falls. Please wear your masks.

A graveside ceremony will immediately follow the funeral.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.