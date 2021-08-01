Loretta Ann Grabowski

Loretta Anna Grabowski

QUEENSBURY — Mom, Loretta Anna Grabowski, 89, or in her 90th year as she liked to say, released her earthly body, donned her wings and reunited with Pop her soulmate on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Saratoga Springs, NY surrounded by family and loved ones.

Friends may call from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, August 1, 2021, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

We welcome casual, bright and cheerful attire. A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 3 p.m. at the funeral home. Friends are invited to share their thoughts during this time.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

To view Mom's Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.