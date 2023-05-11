Lois Ann DeLorenzo
QUEENSBURY — Lois Ann DeLorenzo, 79, of Queensbury, NY formally of Bolton Landing, passed away peacefully, Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Glens Falls Hospital after a brief illness.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, May 12, 2023 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.
A memorial service will follow at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home.
Burial will take place following the memorial service at the Bolton Rural Cemetery, Bolton Landing.
