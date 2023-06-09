Lloyd L. Mott, Jr.

QUEENSBURY — Ending a courageous battle against illness, Lloyd L. Mott, Jr., 80, passed away on May 3, 2023, in the arms of his lifelong partner, best friend, and loving wife, Virginia (Miller) Mott.

A Celebration of Life will be held on June 10, 2023, from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Fort William Henry Carriage House.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.