Linda Kimmey
GLENS FALLS – Linda Kimmey, a longtime resident of Glens Falls, died on Thursday, April 6, 2023, at Albany Medical Center. She was 79.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at her residence, 26 Davis Street, Glens Falls.
Memorial contributions may be made to Purrs and Paws Cat Shelter, 3857 Route 9L, Lake George, NY 12845.
Arrangements are by Lappeus Funeral Home, Sharon Springs.
