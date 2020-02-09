LeRoy Leon Harwood
GANSEVOORT — Calling hours for LeRoy Leon Harwood will take place from 11 a.m. to noon Monday, Feb. 10, at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury.

A funeral service will follow at noon with the Rev. Richard Yancy, pastor of Faith Bible Baptist Church, officiating.

Interment with military honors will follow at 2 p.m. at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville.

