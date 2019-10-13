{{featured_button_text}}

HARTFORD — Friends of Leonard L. Bush, may call from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle.

A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at the funeral home.

Burial will follow the service at Morningside Cemetery in Hartford.

