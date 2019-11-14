{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — Calling hours for Leon R. Spath will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 14, at the Baker Funeral Home, with military honors following at 5 p.m. at the funeral home.

A gathering will take place at the home on Ridge Road after military honors are concluded.

Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 15, at Pine View Cemetery, Quaker Road, Queensbury.

To plant a tree in memory of Leon Spath as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments