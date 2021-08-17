Leon E. “Lee” Dimick, Jr.

LAKE LUZERNE — Leon E. “Lee” Dimick, Jr., 50, of Hawk Road, passed away unexpectedly Monday, August 9, 2021 at Glens Falls Hospital.

A Celebration of Lee’s life will be held from 2-6 p.m., Saturday, August 21, 2021 at the Corinth Fire House, 16 Saratoga Avenue, Corinth.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.