Len Taylor

FORT ANN — There will be a memorial service for Len Taylor, a longtime resident of Fort Ann, and a builder in the area for many years, on June 11, 2022 at 3 p.m. The service will be held at the Kingsbury Seventh-day Adventist Church, 3991 state Route 4, Hudson Falls, NY.

