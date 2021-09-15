 Skip to main content
Lauren Elizabeth Powers
SOUTH GLENS FALLS/COHOES — Lauren Elizabeth Powers, 24, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, September 5, 2021.

Friends may call from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

A Memorial Service will be conducted following the calling hours at 5:00 pm at the funeral home.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

