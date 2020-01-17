Laura Smith
Laura Smith

FORT EDWARD — Laura Mary (Dangelico) Smith, 94, passed away Sunday Jan. 12, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital.

A funeral Mass will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at St. Joseph's Church, 164 Broadway, Fort Edward.

Rite of Committal will follow the funeral Mass at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Fort Edward.

Jan 17
Service
Friday, January 17, 2020
11:00AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church -FE
164 Broadway
FORT EDWARD, NY 12828
