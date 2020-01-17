Laura Smith

FORT EDWARD — Laura Mary (Dangelico) Smith, 94, passed away Sunday Jan. 12, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital.
A funeral Mass will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at St. Joseph's Church, 164 Broadway, Fort Edward.
Rite of Committal will follow the funeral Mass at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Fort Edward.
