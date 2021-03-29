 Skip to main content
Laura Eleanor (Reed) Linendoll
Laura Eleanor (Reed) Linendoll

Laura Eleanor (Reed) Linendoll

QUEENSBURY — Laura Eleanor Linendoll, 77, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 21, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family.

Calling hours will take place Tuesday, March 30, 2021 from 4 p.m. till 6 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.

