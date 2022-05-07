 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Larry H. Gonyo

Larry H. Gonyo

QUEENSBURY — Larry H. Gonyo, 71, passed away after a brief illness on Monday, May 2, 2022, with loved ones at his side.

Calling hours will take place Saturday, May 7, 2022 from 3 to 4:30 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A funeral service will follow at 4:30 p.m. with the Rev. Randy Gross officiating.

A gathering will take place at Bogey's Pub and Grill following the service.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.

