LaDette R. Cross III

QUEENSBURY/BOLTON LANDING — LaDette R. Cross III (aka John, Jack or Butch), of Queensbury and Bolton Landing, passed away peacefully in his sleep, on May 31, 2022, at St. Peter’s Hospital in Albany after a long illness.

Due to partial construction and road closure on Bay Road, the funeral home will be accessible by way of Glenwood Avenue or Blind Rock Road, Queensbury.

Calling hours will be at the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury on Friday, July 15, from 3 p.m.-6 p.m. with a service to follow at 6:30 p.m. with Reverend Monty Robinson officiating.

The family invites you to join them in a “Celebration of his Life” on Saturday, July 16, 2022 where details will be provided at the service.

Those who wish may make online condolences by visiting the funeral home website at sbfuneralhome.com.