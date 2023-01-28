 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kristina Danielle Chandler-Finlayson

Kristina Danielle Chandler-Finlayson

FORT EDWARD — Kristina “Poohy” Danielle Chandler-Finlayson, 35, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.

A Celebration of Life will be conducted from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Hudson Falls American Legion, 72 Pearl St., Hudson Falls, NY 12839. Please bring a dish to pass.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

