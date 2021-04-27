 Skip to main content
Kris Duffek
QUEENSBURY – Kris Duffek, 61, who passed away on January 11, 2021 will have services on Friday, April 30, 2021 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Cemetery in SGF.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.

