Kimiko Lynn Kurosaka

Kimiko Lynn Kurosaka

QUEENSBURY — Kimiko Lynn Kurosaka, 64, passed away Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at her home.

A graveside ceremony will take place on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022 at 11 a.m. in Pine View Cemetery.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 13 Arbutus Dr., in Queensbury following the graveside ceremony.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.

