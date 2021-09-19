 Skip to main content
Kevin M. Duswalt
WARRENSBURG — Kevin M. Duswalt, 62, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, September 12, 2021.

Calling hours will take place on Monday, September 20, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to the funeral home or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.

