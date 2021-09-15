 Skip to main content
Kevin D. Hagadorn, Jr.
WILTON — A Graveside Service for Kevin D. Hagadorn, Jr., who passed away Jan. 24, 2021, will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Corinth Rural Cemetery, Rt. 9N, Corinth.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.

