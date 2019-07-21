{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — Kenneth T. Elms Sr. will be laid to rest at 10 a.m. Monday, July 29, at Southside Cemetery, Main Street, South Glens Falls.

A luncheon featuring Ken's favorite dish, "Phil's Almost Famous Sheepherder's Pie," will follow at the Glens Falls Association for the Blind, 144 Ridge St., Glens Falls. All are welcome, but kindly confirm luncheon attendance by calling Phil or Maddy at 518-792-3421.

