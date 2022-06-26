 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Keith H. Griffin

FORT EDWARD — A Celebration of Life, for Keith H. Griffin, who passed away on Monday, June 20, 2022, will be celebrated at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 26, 2022 at the Fort Edward Village Baptist Church, 131 Broadway, Fort Edward.

For online condolences and to view Keith’s Book Of Memories, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

