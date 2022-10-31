 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kathy J. Genier

HUDSON FALLS — Kathy J. Genier, 52, passed away unexpectedly Monday, October 24, 2022, after a brief illness.

Calling hours will take place Tuesday, November 1, 2022 from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.

