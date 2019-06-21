{{featured_button_text}}

GLENS FALLS — Kathlyn “Kay” (Russom) Bussing, 92, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Glens Falls Hospital. Friends may call from 5 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25, at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle. A memorial service will follow the calling hour at 6 p.m. 

