SCHUYLERVILLE — Friends may call from 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle.

A memorial service will be conducted following the calling hour with the Rev. Virginia Cornell officiating.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

the life of: Kathlyn 'Kay' (Russom) Bussing
