QUEENSBURY — There will be a memorial service for Karen Van Denburg, 78, who passed away on Jan. 14, 2019. The Mass will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 26, at Sacred Heart Church in Lake George.

Following the Mass will be a luncheon at the church rectory. All are welcome.

